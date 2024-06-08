Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

MTB traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

