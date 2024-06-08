Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at $121,021,393,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at $121,021,393,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,324,184. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.82. 5,994,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.86. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

