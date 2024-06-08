Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $349.33. 847,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

