Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 357 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

