Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 792 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $102.94 and a 52 week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.