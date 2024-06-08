Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $310.09

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.09 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 342.48 ($4.39). Volex shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.36), with a volume of 373,905 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £618.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

