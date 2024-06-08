Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,612,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 521,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.02. 530,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,417. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

