W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $13.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $892.25. 220,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,725. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $951.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $912.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

