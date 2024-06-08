Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $82,637,500.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,207,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,785. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

