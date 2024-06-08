Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.54 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00046469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,045,126 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

