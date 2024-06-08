Waterford Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EEM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,626,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,365,298. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.