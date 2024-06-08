Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 8,742 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 280.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. 3,490,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

