Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,982,000 after acquiring an additional 260,924 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,573,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $50,093,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,941,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,420. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

