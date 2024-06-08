Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,724 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 9,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.09. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.