Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,230.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $788.78 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

