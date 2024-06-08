Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 308.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.56 and its 200 day moving average is $349.62. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

