Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $138,442,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,091,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 546,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,098. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

