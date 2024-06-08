Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. 1,778,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.