Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,763 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. 757,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,536. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

