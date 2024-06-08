Waterloo Capital L.P. Reduces Stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,812 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF makes up about 1.7% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 5,834.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 709,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 697,384 shares during the period.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DRSK traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.65. 66,756 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $527.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

