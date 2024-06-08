Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 439 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 112,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

OMFL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 199,817 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

