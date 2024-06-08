Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 11,572 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,366,486 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

