Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 312,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

