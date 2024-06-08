Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,963,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,845,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,457 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

