WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,863 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,209,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.