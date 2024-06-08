Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $447.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

