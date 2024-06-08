Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 14,466,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,930. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

