Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.