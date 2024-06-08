Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.84. 697,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.