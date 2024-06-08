Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,799 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

