Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 506,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

