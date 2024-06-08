Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $237,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 343,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 107,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.