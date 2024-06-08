Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. 213,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

