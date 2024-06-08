Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after acquiring an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.04. 156,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,113. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

