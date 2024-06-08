Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 134,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,594. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

