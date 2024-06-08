Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,275,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.09. 1,242,457 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

