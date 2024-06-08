Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 907 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.13. The stock had a trading volume of 765,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,249. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $363.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.67 and a 200 day moving average of $329.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

