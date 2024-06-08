Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.61. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 415,707 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WWR
Westwater Resources Trading Down 3.0 %
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.