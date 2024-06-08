Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $29,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after buying an additional 13,787,485 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $11,188,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 1,214,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,633. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

