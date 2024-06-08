Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $32.74 Million Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 4.94% of Chuy’s worth $32,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 280,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,847. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.