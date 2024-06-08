Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 505,753 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 505,753 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of EnLink Midstream worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. 1,316,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 2.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 151.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

