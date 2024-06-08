Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 59,279 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,279 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.24% of Avista worth $61,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Avista by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avista by 41,325.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 565,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.84%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

