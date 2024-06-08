Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 84,301 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,301 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $52,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WES traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,430. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

