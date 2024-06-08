WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 896.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.14.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,140 shares of company stock valued at $880,673. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $181.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.74.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

