White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Clorox by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Clorox by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Clorox by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

