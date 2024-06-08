White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,714 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 213,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $128.11. 49,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.