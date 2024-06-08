White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,714 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 213,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $128.11. 49,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
