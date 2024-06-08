White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 30.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

3M Trading Up 2.7 %

MMM stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,987. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

