White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,599. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

