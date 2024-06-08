White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.62. 2,324,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

