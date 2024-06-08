Wildcat Capital Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Praxis Precision Medicines comprises about 0.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 7.5 %

PRAX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 188,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $693.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

